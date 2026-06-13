TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,153 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 4.9% of Triple Frond Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC owned 0.28% of TransUnion worth $47,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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