TransUnion $TRU Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,982. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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