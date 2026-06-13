TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,595 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 569,967 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

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TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $66.24 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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