TransUnion $TRU Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,932 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of TransUnion worth $103,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $783,489,000 after buying an additional 4,561,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 355.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,776 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,993,000 after buying an additional 2,059,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,043,000.

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TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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