State Street Corp decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041,685 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,192,423 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.69% of TransUnion worth $430,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,873 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $9,752,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,014,000.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. TransUnion has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 16.51%. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.1350 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1250. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $77,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,055,013.12. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather Russell sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,423,104.29. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,545 shares of company stock worth $5,884,664 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $99.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses assess risk, prevent fraud and make informed decisions. Its services include credit reporting and scoring, identity verification, fraud detection, and data and analytics solutions for industries such as financial services, retail, insurance and telecommunications. The company also provides consumers with access to credit information and tools to monitor and manage their financial identities. Its offerings include credit reports, credit monitoring and identity-protection services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report