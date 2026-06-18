Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,336 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 367,356 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Travel + Leisure worth $44,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,408 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $159,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $126,191.91. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $747,035.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 487,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,550,540.33. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $3,907,122 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travel + Leisure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travel + Leisure wasn't on the list.

While Travel + Leisure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here