Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX Shares Purchased by Elmind Capital LP

Elmind Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Elmind Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elmind Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Travere Therapeutics worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,721,623 shares of the company's stock worth $65,783,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,278,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.08.

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Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Timothy Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $500,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,437.50. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,000. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $5,161,607 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $60.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. Travere Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

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