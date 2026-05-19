Tredje AP fonden Acquires 438,735 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 1,563.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,797 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,500,177.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,818.75. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $7,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,795,856.48. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,395. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.76.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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