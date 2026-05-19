Tredje AP fonden Acquires 90,968 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 446.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,339 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after buying an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,196,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $10,000,033.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at $152,779,151.07. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $740.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $103.73 and a 52-week high of $841.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reportedly raised its price target on Seagate, signaling at least one analyst still sees upside despite the recent volatility.

Evercore ISI reportedly raised its price target on Seagate, signaling at least one analyst still sees upside despite the recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Earlier commentary highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI storage boom, with strong demand for mass-capacity drives and progress on Mozaic HAMR technology supporting revenue and margin growth. Article Title

Earlier commentary highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI storage boom, with strong demand for mass-capacity drives and progress on Mozaic HAMR technology supporting revenue and margin growth. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate presented at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, keeping investors focused on management’s outlook and manufacturing plans. Article Title

Seagate presented at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, keeping investors focused on management’s outlook and manufacturing plans. Negative Sentiment: CEO comments that new factory expansion would take too long sparked fears Seagate may not be able to keep pace with AI-related demand, weighing on the stock and pressuring peers such as Micron, SanDisk, and Western Digital. Article Title

CEO comments that new factory expansion would take too long sparked fears Seagate may not be able to keep pace with AI-related demand, weighing on the stock and pressuring peers such as Micron, SanDisk, and Western Digital. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said STX slid about 7% to 7.5% as investors sold the stock on concerns that capacity constraints could limit Seagate’s ability to monetize AI demand right away. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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