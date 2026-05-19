Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,272 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 272,430 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $206,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,568 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.30 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore cut their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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