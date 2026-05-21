Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Booking were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Booking by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,087 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $300,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna set a $260.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Booking from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Booking Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $233.58. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,576 shares of company stock worth $6,187,746. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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