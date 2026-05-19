Tredje AP fonden Has $125.52 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 79,177 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a market capitalization of $354.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Reuters: UnitedHealth falls after Berkshire sells stake in health insurer

Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Neutral Sentiment: UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Yahoo Finance: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Fell 33% as Rising Medical Costs and Member Mix Pressured Earnings

UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed healthcare bill focused on HSAs, price transparency, and expanded access to coverage could affect insurers over time, but it is still early and its stock impact is uncertain. Quiver Quantitative: New Bill H.R. 8324

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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