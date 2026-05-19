Tredje AP fonden Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 608.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,956 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 311,710 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508,661 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $256,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,205 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $670,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,329,556 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $246,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 771.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,421,674 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $137,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,224,774 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $111,261,000 after buying an additional 1,388,762 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Tractor Supply from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $44.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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