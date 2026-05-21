Tredje AP fonden Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in F5 were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $79,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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F5 Stock Down 0.3%

F5 stock opened at $382.42 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $391.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $312.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,100. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,558 shares of company stock worth $8,832,379. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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