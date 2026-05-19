Tredje AP fonden Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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