Tredje AP fonden Has $37.03 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 176,794 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NEE opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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