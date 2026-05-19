Tredje AP fonden Has $41.91 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.65.

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General Motors Stock Down 2.3%

General Motors stock opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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