Tredje AP fonden Invests $2.25 Million in TransUnion $TRU

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,226 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 61,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 4.1%

TRU opened at $68.80 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $359,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,093,262.23. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,126,400. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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