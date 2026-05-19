Tredje AP fonden Purchases 46,742 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,584 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

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Vertiv Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.46 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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