Triad Investment Management Buys Shares of 52,011 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,011 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Triad Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here