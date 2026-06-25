Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 50,478 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,795 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $198.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $149.26 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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