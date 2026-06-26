Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 5,454 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 7.2%

LRCX opened at $401.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.67. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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