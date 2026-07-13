Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 25,730 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $594,477,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $356,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,826 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,410,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,207,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $112.30 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of Alibaba Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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