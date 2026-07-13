Triglav Investments D.O.O. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 347,960 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in ServiceNow by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,015 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here