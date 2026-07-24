Triglav Investments D.O.O. Has $139.63 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.8% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $139,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.73. The company has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Article Title

NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in.

Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares.

Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA is also facing renewed competitive noise, including AMD’s push with Anthropic and a wave of articles questioning whether large AI spending could eventually favor other chip and memory suppliers, which may temper enthusiasm for NVDA in the short term. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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