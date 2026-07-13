Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 14,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Triglav Investments D.O.O. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here