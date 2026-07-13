Triglav Investments D.O.O. Sells 47,199 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Triglav Investments D.O.O. decreased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 47,199 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 11.7% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 32,037 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 50,019 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter worth $156,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

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More Qualcomm News

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Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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