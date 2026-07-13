Triglav Investments D.O.O. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VRT opened at $318.66 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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