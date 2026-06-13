Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 354,836 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 733.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,191 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 354,836 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $38,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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