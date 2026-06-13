Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,976 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Linde Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $523.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.51. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $525.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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