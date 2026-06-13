Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,905 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $35,633,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,258,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Tower Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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