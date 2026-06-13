Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $72.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,629 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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