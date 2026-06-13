Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 10,146 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,281 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.04 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $804,907 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

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