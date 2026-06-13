Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,897 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,758 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,805 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,891 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $289.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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