Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 23,980 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $25,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day moving average is $510.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

View Our Latest Report on SPOT

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the sale, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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