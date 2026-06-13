Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 63,167 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,643 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 63,167 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ally Financial worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $157,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,938,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $467,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,201 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8,255.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,230,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,659 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,060 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ally Financial Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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