Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 4,216 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,555 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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