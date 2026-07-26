Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 2,110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Trimble were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Trading Up 5.1%

TRMB opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

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Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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