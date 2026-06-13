Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stock Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 162,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.09% of Trimble worth $388,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 13.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,450 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 443.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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