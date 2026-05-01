Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788,236 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 757,800 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Trinity Industries worth $73,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trinity Industries alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,416.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 115,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,431 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,409,047 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,588,000 after purchasing an additional 499,590 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,236 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.87 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is 40.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna set a $34.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trinity Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Industries wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here