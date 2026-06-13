TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,534 shares of the travel company's stock after selling 506,074 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 1.55% of TripAdvisor worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 39.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 376.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,127 shares of the travel company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. TripAdvisor's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TripAdvisor

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

See Also

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