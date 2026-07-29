Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353,134 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Trip.com Group worth $117,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.Trip.com Group's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. China Renaissance restated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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