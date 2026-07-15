Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $357.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.50 and a 52 week high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.53.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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