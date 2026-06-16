TritonPoint Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,264 Visa Inc. $V

TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Visa makes up 1.5% of TritonPoint Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $360.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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