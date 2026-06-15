TritonPoint Partners LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $417.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The stock's 50 day moving average is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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