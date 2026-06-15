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TritonPoint Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
The Goldman Sachs Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • TritonPoint Partners LLC opened a new position in Goldman Sachs during the fourth quarter, buying 1,536 shares valued at about $1.35 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes, and overall 71.21% of Goldman Sachs shares are owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Insiders have been selling stock: CAO Sheara J. Fredman and CFO Denis P. Coleman both trimmed holdings, and insiders sold 33,681 shares worth about $31.7 million over the last 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0%

GS opened at $1,062.44 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.59 and a twelve month high of $1,098.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $957.30 and a 200-day moving average of $910.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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