TritonPoint Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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