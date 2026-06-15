TritonPoint Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,593 The Boeing Company $BA

TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,593 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BA opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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