TritonPoint Partners LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TJX opened at $168.42 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here