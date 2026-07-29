Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN is Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s 7th Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,251 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,871 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial comprises 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.20% of Triumph Financial worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 922.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 106,003 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the first quarter worth $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,423 shares of the company's stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 31.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 117,512 shares of the company's stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TFIN opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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